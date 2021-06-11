Friday News Dump: Another Weak Bipartisan Infrastructure Proposal, And Other News

Articles

Time is running out to get this done and Biden may feel pressure to take the deal. Which of course would start a major split in the Democratic party: Bipartisan Senate group reaches tentative infrastructure deal, but skepticism prevails https://t.co/U6cwtpGQN6 via @nbcnews — Steven Hudson (@itsstevenhudson) June 11, 2021 Al Gore lobbied Biden to not scale back climate plans in infrastructure dealhttps://t.co/utEAcpyAtB — EVisioneering (@EVisioneer2020) June 11, 2021

