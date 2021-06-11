The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Another Weak Bipartisan Infrastructure Proposal, And Other News

Time is running out to get this done and Biden may feel pressure to take the deal. Which of course would start a major split in the Democratic party: Bipartisan Senate group reaches tentative infrastructure deal, but skepticism prevails https://t.co/U6cwtpGQN6 via @nbcnews — Steven Hudson (@itsstevenhudson) June 11, 2021 Al Gore lobbied Biden to not scale back climate plans in infrastructure dealhttps://t.co/utEAcpyAtB — EVisioneering (@EVisioneer2020) June 11, 2021

