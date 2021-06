Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 20:22 Hits: 1

The impact ordinary Russians face from President Vladimir Putin's recent crackdown on the media and the opposition could be an issue at the forthcoming summit with President Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/10/1005263769/putin-meeting-will-test-bidens-vow-to-prioritize-human-rights