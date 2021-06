Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 22:59 Hits: 3

The bipartisan proposal would cost $1.2 trillion and include no tax hikes. But the senators themselves didn't release any details and party leaders have been mostly silent on the development.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/10/1005336063/10-senators-say-they-agree-on-infrastructure-framework-but-there-are-few-details