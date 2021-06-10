Something’s Very Fishy About The Big $$$ Secretly Passing From Trump Fund To RNC

Articles

Several state Republican parties have suddenly discovered they failed to report large sums received from the Trump Victory group and passed on to the RNC, The Daily Beast has reported. As The Daily Beast explains, the Trump Victory group could legally skirt campaign finance laws by collecting large sums from donors, then parceling out the money to states’ Republican parties which could, in turn, give the money to the RNC. But while the RNC reported getting the money from the state parties, an astonishing number “forgot” they gave it. For example, The Daily Beast notes that the Arkansas GOP blamed “clerical errors” when it reported a previously undisclosed $3.5 million in transfers with Trump Victory, a group it has never officially joined. Hawaii said it missed nearly $1.7 million “due to a misunderstanding regarding the reporting requirements.” When the FEC wanted to know how the RNC reported receiving money from states that had not reported giving it, the RNC blamed the states, The Daily Beast reports. But wait, there’s more: Some of the state committees didn’t even have bank accounts at the bank used by both Trump Victory and the RNC. Others seem to have recently “found” accounts they initially failed to report.

