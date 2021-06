Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 17:38 Hits: 2

President Biden revokes Trump-era executive orders against TikTok and WeChat, but national security experts say the scrutiny of the apps will continue despite the reset in relations.

(Image credit: Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/09/1004750274/biden-replaces-trump-bans-on-tiktok-wechat-with-order-to-scrutinize-apps