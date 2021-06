Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

Ethno-nationalist tendencies dating back to the Soviet period have alienated Georgia's ethnic minority groups. Integrating them into the country's political, economic, and cultural life is essential for successful nation-building in Georgia.

