Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 20:09 Hits: 0

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, after the meeting she and other civil rights leaders had with Sen. Joe Manchin.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/08/1004493910/manchin-civil-rights-leaders-meet-to-discuss-voting-rights-legislation