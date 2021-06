Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 20:15 Hits: 0

President Biden's nominee to be the country's next public lands chief appeared before a U.S. Senate panel Tuesday where she was grilled over Biden's controversial freeze on new oil and gas leasing.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/08/1004493993/senate-pressed-blm-nominee-on-bidens-oil-and-gas-lease-freeze