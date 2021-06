Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 20:46 Hits: 10

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Andrés Calderón, an independent lawyer and journalist, to check in about the Peruvian presidential election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/07/1004075878/neck-and-neck-in-the-polls-perus-presidential-candidates-are-far-apart-political