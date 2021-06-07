Senate Opposition To For The People Act Is Funded By Koch

Articles

This is not a surprise. But it's worth repeating, over and over. The reason dark money persists in Washington is because dark money is PAYING to MAKE it persist in Washington. These web ads from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) put dollars to certain Senators. Here's the Koch money fighting the For the People Act pic.twitter.com/qTPzJA32K4 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 7, 2021 As CREW tweeted, "We're sure it's just a coincidence that these Senators are opposed to the #ForThePeopleAct while also benefiting from millions of dollars from the Koch network, which is very much opposed to the bill. Totally and completely unrelated, right?" But Koch and other dark money diarrhea sources are running into a little problem. Ending dark money is enormously popular on all sides of the political spectrum.

