Allen West Said To Be Running For Something In 2022

Monday, 07 June 2021

Whether far-far-right Allen West takes on Colin Allred in TX-22 or goes completely nuts and take on Greg Abbott remains to be seen, but it looks certain we can look forward to his antics in 2022. West resigned as chair of the Texas Republican Party on Friday. Source: Texas Tribune Texas GOP Chair Allen West announced his resignation Friday morning and said he is considering running for another office, potentially one that is statewide. During a news conference here, West said a statewide run is "one of the things that I have to go to the Lord in prayer." He said it would be "very disingenuous with so many people that have asked me to consider something" to not explore a run. ... West also raised the prospect he could run for Congress, noting he is a resident of the 32nd Congressional District, "and there's a guy in Texas 32 I really don't care for being my congressional representative." The incumbent is Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas. Our updating story: Allen West resigns as chair of Texas Republican Party https://t.co/AP8Atlt0q5 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 4, 2021

