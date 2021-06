Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 11:01 Hits: 2

President Biden will be in Europe for eight days, first meeting with allies and partners at the G7 and NATO summits. And then, he'll square off with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/07/1003586952/what-to-watch-on-bidens-1st-foreign-trip-to-the-u-k-brussels-and-geneva