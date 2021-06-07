Mo Brooks Finally Gets A Subpoena, Accuses Process Server Of Criminal Trespass

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 11:31 Hits: 2

Rep. Eric Swalwell to Mo Brooks: Gotcha! Rep. Mo Brooks served with lawsuit related to his role in Capitol insurrectionhttps://t.co/vx0Av4gWp2 — corvid 317 (@corvid317) June 7, 2021 Via Forbes, accusations that the process server committed trespassing in order to serve Brooks. They weren't trespassing, they were tourists! Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) successfully served Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) with a lawsuit holding Brooks and other top Republicans “responsible for the injury and destruction” on Jan. 6 after initially failing to locate him – but Brooks alleged the server committed criminal trespassing, which Swalwell’s attorney denied. [...] Swalwell attorney Philip Adonian told Forbes the allegation is “utterly false” and that the process server “did not enter the house,” adding that he “lawfully handed the papers to Mo Brooks’ wife at their home… which is perfectly legitimate under the federal rules.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/mo-brooks-finally-gets-subpoena-accuses