Netanyahu Accuses Coalition Of 'Biggest Election Fraud' In History Of Israel

Monday, 07 June 2021

At this point, I think it's clear that Putin won. By supporting Trump, he has successfully destabilized Western democracies -- just like he wanted. CNN looks at an all-too-familiar accusation from Benjamin Netanyahu. "Developing overnight in Israel, Naftali Bennett is calling for a calm and orderly transition of power in a face of increasingly hostile and inciting critical rhetoric. Netanyahu is spouting claims of election fraud, echoing President Trump, and they're warning that things have turned violent and could become lethal," John Berman said. "CNN has reporters in Israel and around the world covering this. Let's begin with Hadas Gold. It's so interesting following violence against U.S. lawmakers to hear Benjamin Netanyahu that say things that sound so incredibly similar, Hadas." "There are members of this parliament, especially of this new coalition, who have received such level of threats there's a fear here this parliament could experience mob-level violence similar to what the U.S. Capitol experienced on January 6th," Gold said.

