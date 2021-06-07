Stormy Daniels: 'I Can Look In The Mirror And Know I Did The Right Thing'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021

Stormy Daniels appeared on CNN this morning to talk about her willingness to testify against Trump in the New York grand jury investigation. "It's been some time since we heard from you. Obviously you sat down with Anderson (Cooper) and we heard a great deal. Now as we're halfway through 2021, how has life changed for you?" John Berman asked. "We need a lot more time to talk about that," she said. "It's changed in every way. When I made the decision to come forward, I knew that I would be kind of the center of all this hatred and attacks, and that's okay to a degree. I have pretty thick skin and I knew that it was something I had to do. I was unprepared for how far those ripples would go, to the fact of having a hard time finding someone who will rent a house to me, not being able to find work. "I had no idea the reach of the government was so far that they could put false charges -- 17 of them, by the way -- on my FBI record to keep me from working for four months. I didn't know it could impact me. Financially, people thought I made a lot of money off of this, but think of how much I've spent. I was asked by your producer last night, do I regret doing this? It changes by the hour. A lot of things, I do regret.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/stormy-daniels-i-can-look-mirror-and-know