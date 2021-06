Articles

Sunday, 06 June 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday denied having any delusions of bipartisan compromise in a 50-50 Senate after declaring his opposition to the House-passed For the People Act in an  op-ed  published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

