Mike Lindell's Dominion Lawsuit Is A Ridiculous Game

Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021

The strangest thing about the Republican Party under Donald Trump, is that the Republican Party has sworn allegiance to Donald Trump. Really, it’s hard to top that one. But the second strangest thing may be the way that Trump has uncorked the bottle and turned the entire party into a hot mess of ever more tangled conspiracy theories; a place where the least qualified person, screaming the least reasonable statements, with the worst possible evidence, is placed in the highest regard. In the days when evolution was poorly understood, there was an infamous chart—still all too familiar—that showed a hypothesized march of progress, starting with a knuckle-walking ape, past a series of slouch-shouldered ape men, to a modern human. It’s now possible to plot that same chart in reverse, starting with a semi-reasonable Romney-esque figure, descending past Trump, past a Rudy Giuliani dripping with hair dye, past a Kraken-infused Sidney Powell, and even past would-be kidnapper Michael Flynn. At the end of this literal Descent of Man, stands the towering mustachioed figure of … Mike Lindell.

