Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021 16:34 Hits: 2

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) on Sunday jabbed former President Trump for continuing to push the big lie of a stolen election rather than focus on helping Republicans win more elections in the midterms, a day after Trump espoused more election fraud falsehoods during a North Carolina GOP convention.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/TYRvbLe-cLY/blunt-suggest-trump-focus-2022-midterms