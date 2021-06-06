The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Addled-Brained Trump Is Still Addled-Brained

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Trump was trying to read a speech tonight to a gathering of Republicans in North Carolina. Not only is he still addled brained, he has lost ground since being booted from the White House. "We have to defend our, our borders, we have to do all of these things, and the cancel culture, the defunding culture, the defending culture, they defend the wrong things, we're not gonna let it go any longer..." he rambled unintelligibly. I've watched this clip a dozen times and I'm still not sure what he was trying to say. I guess I didn't have enough covfefe today or something.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/trump-north-carolina-speech

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version