Jim Acosta Roasts Trump, GQP To Ashes

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021

Jim Acosta gives the best dead-panned roasting of the Insurrectionist in Chief and the GQP, leaving them as nothing more than smoldering ashes. When discussing the latest malarkey about Trump being reinstated in the White House this coming August, Acosta stated plainly, "There is no mechanism for Trump to get reinstated. That is delusional. If Trump really believes he will be back in the White House this August, he should get help. You are not well, sir. You need to get over this. Same goes for the GOP." Then Acosta turned up the heat. I reckon one could say he was killing them softly with his song. First he went after the GQP saying they were 'wasting away in Mar-A-Lagoville': ACOSTA: It's as if much of the Republic Party is trapped in a Jimmy Buffett tune. Wasting away again in Mar-a-Lagoville. Looking for that next election to assault. Some people claim that there is an orange man to blame, but I know, it's my own damn fault. Staying with the musical theme, Acosta then said Trump became a parody of a country song: ACOSTA: Trump's life, it's like a country-music song. He's lost the House. He's lost the Senate. He's lost the White House, his website. If he had a dog, the dog would leave him, too. Hmm, do you suppose that is why the Traitor never had a dog in the White House during his regime? Outside of Mike Pence, that is? Would someone be kind enough to douse the burning embers that were once the Republicans?

