Wallace Nails Lewandowski For Blaming Trump's 'Inaction' On Fauci

Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021

Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled Corey Lewandowski on former President Donald Trump's "inaction" during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview on Fox News, Lewandowski floated the idea of a special congressional commission to investigate China and the origins of the COVID-19 virus. But Wallace pointed out that Trump had avoided investigating China during his time as president. The Fox News host continued: "At least two months after Donald Trump was warned by his own national security adviser that this was going to be the greatest threat of his presidency and proceeded to play it down -- as late as March 27th of last year, Donald Trump was still praising [Chinese President Xi Jinping] and still talking about how cooperative he was." "Again, if he was so concerned about the Wuhan lab," Wallace asked, "if he wanted he had the opportunity as president, why didn't he get tough with China then when he had the opportunity?" "We were listening to what the media has defined as the experts and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci specifically," Lewandowski replied. "Come on, Corey!" Wallace interrupted. "Corey! Corey! Corey! Wait a minute! You're telling me that the president -- you're going to blame the president's inaction on Dr. Fauci?"

