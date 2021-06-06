Fox Cowards Refuse To Air Ad About Jan. 6th MAGA Riot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021 18:33 Hits: 13

Surprise, surprise. Fox doesn't want to remind their viewers that Republicans voted to cover up the domestic terrorist attack that they incited. Fox News declined to broadcast an ad Sunday about the violence that law-enforcement members faced as they tried to stop the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the creators of the political commercial. “We couldn’t have fathomed in our wildest imaginations that even a Fox News would reject an ad that simply condemns the insurrection, and condemns people who support the insurrection,” said Ben Meiselas, one of the co-founders of MeidasTouch, the liberal Political Action Committee that created the 60-second ad. “What Fox has really become is a fascist echo chamber gatekeeper for their base.” Broadcast and cable networks have discretion in refusing to air ads by political campaigns and advocacy groups. A Fox News spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/fox-meidas-touch-ad