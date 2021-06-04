The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bad to Worse In the Senate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told MSNBC's Garrett Haake last night about what's going on in the Senate. Basically he's digging in. Not only no movement on the filibuster - but he seems to be saying no infrastructure bill via reconciliation either. Just to drop this out of Senate jargon, that means nothing on infrastructure that Republicans don't approve. For clarity, Republicans seem locked into an infrastructure bill of around $200 billion - just over 1/10 the size Biden originally proposed. And they want to fund that by clawing back COVID relief money.

