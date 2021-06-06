Watch Republicans Throw Their Families Under The Bus For Trump

Articles

“Blood may be thicker than water, but apparently it's not thicker than Kool-Aid,” CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said at the beginning of her latest “Roll the Tape” segment. In this case, she juxtaposed Trump’s smears of the Bush family, the Romneys, Ted Cruz’s wife and father, Mitch McConnell, his wife, and the January 6 death threats to Rep. Greg Pence’s brother with a shocking lack of concern from their Republican relatives. Even after RNC chair Ronna McDaniel took the “Romney” out of her name at Dear Leader's request, she praised him as a man with “a deep love for family.” “Whoever said ‘Love conquers all’ apparently didn’t know Donald Trump,” Keilar deadpanned. Then she highlighted Trump’s attacks on Mitch McConnell and his wife that didn’t stop either one of them from supporting Dear Leader. It's tragic to see so many officials go full North Korea for a guy like Donald Trump. But the rest of us can have a good laugh at their expense. Maybe if we laugh loud enough, they'll see what fools they've made of themselves. But don't hold your breath.

