Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 18:22 Hits: 14

The department says it will halt the practice of secretly obtaining reporters' records during leak probes, a shift that abandons a practice decried by news organizations and press freedom groups.

(Image credit: Mary Altaffer/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/05/1003616525/doj-says-it-will-no-longer-seize-reporters-records-in-investigating-leaks