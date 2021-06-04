Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 19:35 Hits: 26

In 2021, cities around the country are choosing mayors to lead them through a long list of challenges, both preexisting and those brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we began to explore the most high-profile of those mayoral contests — the New York City Democratic primary. In this installment, we put that primary in context by looking more broadly at the relationship between urban centers and the Democratic Party. Cities have huge concentrations of Democratic voters — but what does that mean for the party nationally? And how will a race like the one in New York shape and be shaped by national Democratic politics?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Watch: https://abcnews.go.com/fivethirtyeight/video/difficult-poll-people-qanon-78031701

Watch: https://abcnews.go.com/ThisWeek/video/buy-lotteries-smart-nudge-improve-vaccination-rates-nate-77989609

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-the-politics-of-cities-shape-the-democratic-party/