Solution For Food Insecurity? 'Give People Money'

A new study by researchers at the University of Michigan found that the direct payments Congress approved last December and this past March—totaling $2,000 per eligible individual—helped significantly reduce food shortages in households with children, lessen financial instability, and alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. The results of the analysis (pdf), which draws upon household surveys conducted in recent months by the U.S. Census Bureau, were touted as further evidence that direct cash transfers are a highly effective way to combat material and emotional hardship—an argument progressives have been vocally pushing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. "Free access to mental healthcare is critical, but therapy isn't a solution for worker exploitation and subhuman conditions," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday in response to the new study. "You need to get paid. Guaranteed living wages, healthcare, material stability, and safety—these are key conditions for mental and general public health."

