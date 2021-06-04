Ron Johnson Is 'Panicked' For The Country

Articles

Friday, 04 June 2021

Ron Johnson (Q - The 13th hole at Mar-A-Lago) was this month's guest at the Milwaukee Press Club. And he gave them the whole RoJo even though it was a virtual event. He continued to be coy about whether he was going to run for reelection in 2022, even though he had pledged to serve only two terms before stepping down. But he added yet a new twist to this game of his: On the timing of his decision, he said he won't do anything to jeopardize Republican chances to keep the seat. "When I made that pledge I meant that pledge," Johnson said, adding, "I ran in 2010 because I was panicked for this nation. I'm more panicked today." Unfortunately, RoJo never explained what he is in a panic about, but instead repeated many of the same QAnon conspiracy theories that he's been touting for months. He repeated his stances as an anti-vaxxer and an a maskhole, saying that the pandemic is over now. He also expressed his dismay that authorities did not join in on pushing the quack medicine being offered which has been shown as best to ineffective if not worse than the virus itself. He repeated the Big Lie and said that he still wanted yet another audit by the swing states, swearing that there were voting irregularities, although chose not to offer even one example. The weirdest claim he made was regarding his Party affiliation:

