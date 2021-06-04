The 2022 Primaries Are Gonna Be Lit

Articles

While we are fighting quite seriously for the future of our democracy, there's no reason we can't have fun. Media Matters brings receipts for 19 Republican candidates who have expressed support for QAnon at one time or another. And screenshots are forever. It's not just Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert who are grifting off the Q nuttiness. Candidates from across the country are trying their hand at a mid-term seat: Five are from Florida, two each are from Arizona, Nevada, and Ohio, and there is one each from California, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado. Eighteen are Republicans. One is an independent. Fourteen previously ran for Congress in 2020. Two previously ran for a state legislative seat in 2020. And this is where liberals' ability to remember the past becomes our superpower. Remember Sharron Angle's Senate race in 2010? This video from Rachel Maddow at the time is SO ADORABLE given politics today:

