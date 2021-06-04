Facebook Bans TraitorTrump For Two Years

Articles

Facebook has turned off their money machine for TraitorTrump for two years. And they've set up a system for policing "public figures" who use the platform to spread "civil unrest": "At the end of this [two-year] period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety [from Trump] has receded." said Facebook on their company website. "If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded." Who wants to bet on the status of Trump's mental decline at the end of 24 months? How many think he can keep the "civil unrest" part of his schtick cooled off? Isn't fomenting civil unrest what separates the rubes from their money, and isn't that the whole point of Donald Trump's Facebook feed? Puh-leeze.

