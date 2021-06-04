Friday News Dump: Deluded Narcissist Fantasizes About His Old Perks, And Other News

Articles

An old man needs a hobby, I guess: Cartoon: Gator reinstator https://t.co/w8tYWBxe7v pic.twitter.com/E4qf66uiuu — ???? R Saddler (@Politics_PR) June 4, 2021 Maggie Haberman is right. Donald Trump really does believe that he is going to be "reinstated" as president, alongside former senators Perdue and McSally. This isn't "fake news" or the product of a garbled telegram. I can attest to it myself. https://t.co/brcfjUnT46 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2021 No, Donald, that's not how any of this works. https://t.co/HlN39G3nlp

