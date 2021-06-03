Eric Swalwell Hires Private Investigator To Track Down Rep. Mo Brooks

Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021

There are words that we can't repeat here for someone this craven, this cowardly that he runs away from a lawsuit, not answering the phone, returning calls or e-mails, and is never in his congressional office (gets his staff to lie for him, in other words). You sure as hell don't want someone like this in Congress, but here we are. Alabama will elect anything with an (R) beside their name, even some no-account, lowlife like Mo Brooks. Source: Yahoo News Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is trying to sue his Republican colleague Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Just one problem: Swalwell's lawyers can't find Brooks to serve him with the lawsuit.

