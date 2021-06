Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 13:51 Hits: 4

A coalition of progressive groups are upping the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to nix the 60-vote legislative filibuster after Republicans were able to successfully block a bill using the procedure for the first time...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/556643-progressives-ramp-up-pressure-on-schumer-to-nix-filibuster