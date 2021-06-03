As Biden Starts Final Push, We're So Close To Planning That July 4th Cookout

Articles

Thursday, 03 June 2021

I've been working the early-morning covid Doom and Gloom shift since the beginning of the pandemic, so it's hard to let myself believe there's a light at the end of the tunnel that isn't an oncoming train. But it looks like we can meet Joe Biden's 70% vaccination goal by July 4th if we can encourage slightly more people to get that first dose. Check out this segment from CNN New Day with John Berman and Harry Enten: "Take a look here. This is coronavirus cases, new cases in the past week versus the previous week. Look at all this green on the screen. New cases are down. The only red is in the West. The reason California is so red is they were so, so low. Overall, a solid picture," Harry Enten said. "Green, just about everybody. What about daily dose?" Enten pointed out that daily deaths have dropped. "This dropped all the way down here, now down to less than 0.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. So good news on the coronavirus," Enten said. Vaccinations? "Here's exactly where we stand. With at least one vaccine dose, all Americans, north of that 50% mark, again, good news. Adults nearing 63%. So, again, we're higher than we were, but perhaps as you were pointing out, lower. We're just at about 63%. What's the date? The 3rd? June 3rd." "President Biden wants to be at 70% by July 4th. Are we going to hit that?" Berman asked.

