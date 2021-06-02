It’s Difficult To Poll How Many People Believe In QAnon

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at how some of the most competitive 2022 primaries are shaping up. They also ask whether a recent poll that found that about 15 percent of Americans believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory is a good or bad use of polling.

