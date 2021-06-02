Israel Has a New Government

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

Literally in the final hour, members of the so-called 'change coalition' have finalized an agreement to form a coalition government and presented it to the President. Caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu has one more card to play but it's hope and against hope and veering increasingly into Jan 6th territory. A Netanyahu ally, Yariv Levin, is the Speaker of the Knesset. And he and Netanyahu's supporters have said he will simply refuse to hold the vote that confirms the new government. That is not really a thing. It's pretty close to the Israeli system's version of refusing to accept the electoral college ballots. It's not clear how long he can he do that legally. Some have said he could conceivably delay for as long as a week. To what end? The coalition is so fragile that the hope is that a few more days might break it apart. Then Netanyahu gets to remain perpetual Prime Minister. Really, though, this almost certainly means Netanyahu is through. Or at least through as the incumbent Prime Minister. The reality of the situation may lead to them jettisoning that plan.

