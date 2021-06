Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 23:12 Hits: 7

The continued talks between the president and Senate Republicans come despite an ongoing split over the scope of the proposal and how to pay for it.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/02/1002467731/still-talking-biden-republicans-agree-to-keep-at-infrastructure-negotiations