Psaki Bombs Russia's Views On Human Rights

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Jen Psaki has an opinion or three about Russian standing when it comes to human rights. She let loose when a reporter asked her about topics Russians are saying they'd like to discuss in the upcoming summit between President Biden and Vladamir Putin. The reporter asked, stifling a smile (and possibly laughter,) "The Foreign Minister Lavrov indicated that Russia wants to be discussing human rights violations in the U.S., saying they're following with interest the persecution those persons who are accused of the riots on January 6th this year." Yeah, I'd be laughing too. She finished, "I'm wondering what you make of that, where you think this is coming from?" (*I'm* not wondering, and probably the reporter isn't wondering, either.) Psaki let the bombs fly. "Well, we don't use the Russian government as our guide to human rights models in the world, but I will say that the President has not held back on his view that the attacks on January 6th were a mark on democracy, a dark day in our own democracy, and certainly, I'm sure he'd be happy to repeat that," said our press secretary.

