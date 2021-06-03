Hey Biden, Time To Cut Off Infrastructure Talks With GOP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 01:00 Hits: 14

[MSNBC video from May 28 - eds.] As President Joe Biden prepared to continue talks with the Senate GOP's lead infrastructure negotiator on Wednesday, progressive Democrats in Congress implored the White House to stop wasting precious time wrangling with a party that has repeatedly shown it is uninterested in pursuing an adequate legislative package. "It's time to go big, bold, and fast on an infrastructure plan that repairs bridges and roads—but also guarantees paid leave and child care," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said late Tuesday. "The GOP isn't going to meet us halfway. It's time to go alone—and get this done."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/hey-biden-time-cut-infrastructure-talks