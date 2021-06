Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 09:00 Hits: 4

What Trump alums are doing now can be divided in two groups — those promoting Trump and the MAGA movement, and those who are going more traditional routes. It underscores the GOP divide Trump created.

(Image credit: Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/02/1002244665/where-are-they-now-flynn-other-trump-alums-keep-maga-hopes-alive