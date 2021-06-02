Trump's Best Blog In The World Is Bereft Of Life, It Rests In Peace

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 15:26 Hits: 12

At first, people weren't sure. Was Trump's blog dead -- or was it just pining for the fjords? Then we got the confirmation from spokescon Jason Miller. Yes, it's true. Trump’s incredible, fantastic, best blog ever — the page where he was going to share all his random thoughts and feelz after he was kicked to the curb by Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram — has been permanently shut down. (You can still sign up to give him money, though.) And as another blogger, I feel his pain! Blogging is hard! You need a thick skin, and we all know he doesn't have one. Via CNBC: The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been scrubbed from Trump’s website after going live less than a month earlier. It “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said in email correspondence. The blog's not pining, it's passed on! This blog is no more! It has ceased to be! It's expired and gone to meet its maker! It's a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace! It's kicked the bucket, it's shuffled off it's mortal coil, rung down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-BLOG!

