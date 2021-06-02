CAUGHT: 'Antifa Graffiti' Matches GOP Rep's Handwriting

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

Another Republican caught in a lie on Twitter. Sad! Nancy Mace of South Carolina is in the Marge Greene/Lauren Boehbert camp of no-substance attention-seekers taking over the GOP. And this weekend she decided she needed more. https://twitter.com/NancyMace/status/1399695342635991042/photo/4 But eagle-eyed Twitter accounts noticed some qualities to the graffiti that were...unique. Ma'am, your handwriting is readily available on the internet. Whoever the mysterious cursing anarchists were, they used upside down "u"s to dot their "i"s. pic.twitter.com/XmWSgm47nI — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 1, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/caught-antifa-graffiti-matches-gop-reps