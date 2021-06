Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 16:41 Hits: 12

Paul Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding. He is the second person to plead guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/02/1002482095/prosecutors-secure-second-guilty-plea-in-capitol-insurrection-investigation