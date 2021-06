Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021

President Biden on Tuesday appeared to take aim at Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for their vehement refusal to eliminate or reform the filibuster amid Democrats' push for voting rights reforms during a speech marking the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

