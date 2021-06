Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021

The EU is preparing a new deforestation package with international dimensions. After failing to meet its target of halting deforestation by 2020, this time the union must be aggressively ambitious. That means changing business-as-usual strategic and geo-economic behavior.

