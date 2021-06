Articles

Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021

A bipartisan group of senators stopped in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius to call for neighboring Belarus to release a dissident journalist it detained last month.Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.J.) made...

