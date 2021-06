Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 23:35 Hits: 4

President Biden on Tuesday called out a pair of moderate Democratic senators as he faces emboldened opposition to key pieces of his agenda.Touting the need to pass legislation on voting rights, Biden dismissed criticism over Democrats’ inability...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/556404-biden-calls-out-moderate-democratic-senators-urges-action