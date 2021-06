Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 14:43 Hits: 0

Republicans have produced few examples of fraud — and they're seen as out of proportion to sweeping changes that seek to reshape the way many Texans vote.

(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/01/1002101600/here-are-the-texas-gops-reasons-for-voter-restrictions-and-critics-replies