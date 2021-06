Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:22 Hits: 0

Republicans in Arizona ordered an audit to quell voters' doubts about Biden's win. A private company with no experience in elections has been looking at the ballots, but critics say there are issues.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/01/1002219137/audit-in-arizona-is-a-threat-to-the-overall-confidence-of-democracy-critic-says