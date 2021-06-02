The Next GOP Election Steal Won't Resemble The Last One

Articles

The Texas election-rigging bill has been blocked, temporarily. Democrats in the Texas Legislature staged a dramatic, late-night walkout on Sunday night to force the failure of a sweeping Republican overhaul of state election laws. The move ... deprived the session of the minimum number of lawmakers required for a vote before a midnight deadline.... The effort is not entirely dead, however. Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, indicated that he would call a special session of the Legislature, which could start as early as June 1, or Tuesday, to restart the process.... He was widely expected to sign whatever measure Republicans passed. I don't know whether Democrats can block the bill in the special session. I assume it will pass eventually. Even if it doesn't, fourteen states have already passed restrictions on voting just since the 2020 election, with more to come. James Surowiecki thinks the GOP strategy is flawed.

